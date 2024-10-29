Malaysia’s Ex-PM Mahathir Discharged From Hospital, Aide Says

Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's former prime minister, speaks during an interview in Putrajaya, Malaysia, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. Mahathir said the country should consider pegging its sinking currency to the dollar, repeating the policy he introduced during the Asian financial crisis in the late 1990s. Photographer: Sanjit Das/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was officially discharged from the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, according to his spokesman, Sufi Yusoff.

The 99-year-old politician was admitted to the hospital for lower respiratory tract infection on Oct. 15. He has been in and out of hospitals for the past few years.

Mahathir led Malaysia for nearly a quarter century in two different stints before infighting led to his abrupt resignation as prime minister in 2020. He lost his seat in the 2022 general election.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.