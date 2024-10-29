Thailand Keeps Inflation Target for Next Year With Conditions

(Bloomberg) -- Thailand’s authorities have made a tentative agreement to keep the inflation target at 1% to 3% for next year, with the Finance Ministry urging the central bank to take steps to spur price gains and growth.

The price goal, in place since 2020, could be retained in 2025 provided the Bank of Thailand comes up with policies to push up inflation to 2%, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira told reporters after a two-hour meeting with central bank Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput on Tuesday.

“The 1%-3% inflation target is acceptable but the MPC and the BOT should have measures to support growth and push inflation to appropriate level, near the midpoint at 2%,” Pichai said, referring to the Monetary Policy Committee and the Bank of Thailand.

Leaving the official target unchanged will be seen as a victory for the central bank that had cut interest rates for the first time since 2020 after a monthslong campaign from the government to lower borrowing costs. Sethaput has argued that a higher inflation target will unanchor market expectations and he has taken pains to say the surprise cut not the start of an easing cycle.

The Finance Ministry was fine with the BOT’s proposals to leave the CPI band unchanged as long as it was able to draft policies to support growth, inflation and tackle the household debt, Pichai said. The BOT should consider foreign exchange rate management and inflation in monetary policy decisions, he added.

Inflation has undershot the central bank’s target this year, averaging 0.2% in the first nine months though the central bank expects it to return to the lower end of the band in the fourth quarter.

The Finance Ministry under Pichai has repeatedly advocated for a higher goal to pave way for lower borrowing costs and to accelerate economic growth. Sethaput, however, had insisted that the current price goal had served the economy well and a bar for further easing “has to be reasonably high.”

Under Thai regulations, the Finance Ministry and the BOT must agree on the price goal before it’s adopted as the official target. The target has to be approved by the cabinet as well.

