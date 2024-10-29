Top India Carmaker Slips After Profit Miss on Sluggish Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported lower-than-expected profit as consumer demand for cars remained weak in the world’s most-populous nation. Shares fell.

Net income at the country’s largest car maker fell 17% to 30.7 billion rupees ($365 million) in the three months ended September 30 from a year earlier, the unit of Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. said in a stock exchange filing Tuesday. That fell short of Bloomberg’s average analyst estimate of 37.1 billion rupees profit.

Maruti Suzuki shares extended the decline to as much as 6.1% during trading in Mumbai after the earnings miss — the most since early June — paring this year’s climb to less than 5%.

Revenue inched up 0.4% to 372 billion rupees, in line with brokerage estimates. Total costs rose 1.4% to 335.8 billion rupees, while raw material costs climbed 8.8% from the year-ago quarter. It also accounted for a larger deferred tax of 10.15 billion rupees versus 667 million rupees last year.

The tepid earnings by the sector leader — it has a local market share of little more than 40% — aligns with the broader downturn in sales of household goods, food and beverages, and personal care items amid high inflation and slowing growth in many pockets of the economy.

Maruti sold 541,550 vehicles in the quarter, down 2% on year, Tatsuo Yoshida, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, wrote in an Oct. 8 report. Its domestic sales slumped 7%, he wrote, as growth in utility models like Brezza and Grand Vitara was offset by sagging demand for its smaller cars.

EV Catch Up

Maruti, which has lagged peers in launching environmentally friendly cars, plans to launch one EV model every year until 2031, Rahul Bharti, chief investor relations officer at the New-Delhi based firm had said in July.

The first one would be displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 and the second one is “close behind,” Bharti said then.

Local passenger vehicle sales in September, meanwhile, dropped 19% from a year ago, and dealerships have a record 80 to 85 days of unsold stock worth 790 billion rupees, according to data from Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.

A dour outlook on the auto sector was also reflected partially in the muted response from retail investors for the Hyundai Motor India Ltd. initial public offering, the country’s largest ever. The Hyundai India shares debuted at a discount to the issue price.

Car makers are hopeful that the festival season starting October could see consumers flocking to showrooms as this is an auspicious period for buying assets.

“With the rains easing and continued infrastructure spending, and the arrival of the festive season boosting consumption, we anticipate healthy demand in the next quarter,” Shailesh Chandra, president at Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, said in a statement on Oct. 14.

