Ukraine, S. Korea to Exchange Intelligence Data, Zelenskiy Says

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy held a phone conversation with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol amid growing concerns that North Korean troops and generals are being dispatched to Russia to aid Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

“There is only one conclusion — this war is being internationalized and goes beyond the borders of two states,” Zelenskiy said in a Telegram statement following the conversation.

The leaders also agreed to exchange intelligence data and intensify contacts “at all levels” aiming to develop an “action strategy” as a response to escalation, Zelenskiy added.

South Korea said that it is sending high-ranking officials to Ukraine to share information and discuss possible areas of cooperation as it mulls the prospect of sending weapons to Ukraine in response to North Korea’s reported transfer of troops.

