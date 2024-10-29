WiseTech Investor Urges Progress, Transparency Amid CEO Scandal

Richard White, chief executive officer of WiseTech Global Ltd., gestures while he speaks at the Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, March. 12, 2024. The summit concludes Tuesday. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- WiseTech Global Ltd. shareholder Aware Super, one of Australia’s largest pension funds, is pushing for transparency in the company’s plans after founder Richard White stepped down as chief executive officer amid damaging allegations about his behavior with women.

Shares in the freight-software company rebounded last week after White shifted to a different role in a bid to diffuse the growing fallout from the claims. Chief Financial Officer Andrew Cartledge was appointed interim CEO and the company said it would soon search for a permanent replacement.

“If you think about where WiseTech is at at the moment, with Richard taking on a different role and them now thinking through the CEO succession, planning is critical,” Aware Super CEO Deanne Stewart said on the sidelines of an Australian Financial Review conference in Sydney. “And how that will work alongside Richard’s role is yet to be defined.”

Aware Super owns just over 1% of WiseTech, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, placing the A$180 billion ($119 billion) fund among its top 10 shareholders. While divestment wasn’t being considered, Aware met with the company on Monday and wanted to understand more about the review that WiseTech was undertaking around some of the allegations, said Stewart.

“And we would hope that they are transparent with those findings,” she said.

A spokesperson for WiseTech referred to its Oct. 24 statement, in which the company said it would update investors on the outcome of its review into matters raised in recent media coverage.

Australia’s A$3.9 trillion pension industry is one of the top investors in the country’s listed companies. Biggest fund AustralianSuper, the fourth-largest shareholder in WiseTech, on Friday said it had engaged “extensively” with the board and management and remained a long-term investor in the company.

Australian Retirement Trust’s Ian Patrick, chief investment officer of the no. 2 pension fund, told a panel at the conference there had been “umpteen examples” of a breakdown in culture impacting the value of companies, even if only in the short term.

“And so the board and executive management as the stewards of culture are absolutely critical to the delivery” of shareholder value, Patrick said.

UniSuper Chief Investment Officer John Pearce said there is plenty of activism going on “behind closed doors” in Australia.

“We tend not to buy the American model where you name and shame in public,” Pearce told the same panel. “Often you’ll find that the best way to influence the circle is to be inside the circle.”

