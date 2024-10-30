AstraZeneca’s China President Under Investigation by Authorities

(Bloomberg) -- AstraZeneca Plc’s China President Leon Wang is under investigation by Chinese authorities, the drugmaker said Wednesday.

The British company said Wang is cooperating and, if requested, it will also “fully cooperate with the investigation.”

The latest move comes after Chinese police detained multiple current and former employees for questioning earlier this year over potential illegal activities. It’s a potential sign that Beijing is widening its scrutiny of Astra’s operations in mainland China.

Shares of Astra fell nearly 3.5% on the news.

