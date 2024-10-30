Canada Scraps Covid-Era Cap Limiting Mainland China Flights

(Bloomberg) -- Canada has scrapped Covid-era flight restrictions on mainland China, removing a limit on services operated by Chinese airlines.

The Canadian Transportation Agency rescinded a prior ruling set back in February 2022 that capped services by Chinese carriers to just six round trips per week, according to a filing this week on its website.

While the number of flights between Canada and the mainland operated in October 2019 topped 100 returns per week among both countries’ carriers, they remain at fewer than 10 weekly as of this month, according to aviation data company Cirium.

The transport agency’s latest move paves the way for carriers like China Southern Airlines Co., Air China Ltd. and China Eastern Airlines — previously the biggest Chinese operator on flights to Canada — to increase their number of flights to the country. That could include redirecting some of their excess flight capacity, which has flooded major markets like Europe and Southeast Asia.

Further south, China’s carriers remain severely restricted on flights into the US, with a cap limiting the number of services to around 25% of pre-Covid levels.

--With assistance from Thomas Seal.

