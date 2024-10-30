Korea Zinc Shares Tumble 30% on Plan to Raise $1.8 Billion

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory at dawn in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The bitter feud for the worlds biggest zinc smelter and an influential supplier of metals required in energy transition reached a feverish pitch after homegrown buyout shop MBK Partners teamed up with Korea Zincs biggest shareholder Young Poong Co. to launch a takeover bid.

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co.’s stock plunged by the daily limit after the metal producer at the center of a takeover battle announced it would raise 2.5 trillion won ($1.8 billion) by issuing new shares.

The stock tumbled as much as 30% after the company said it would issue 3.73 million new shares for 670,000 won apiece.

Korea Zinc’s shares were trading at 1.17 million won apiece as of 11:39 a.m. in Seoul. They are still up more than 130% so far this year amid the intensifying fight for control between private equity fund MBK Partners and Korea Zinc’s chairman.

