Korea Zinc Shares Tumble 30% on Plan to Raise $1.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co.’s stock plunged by the daily limit after the metal producer at the center of a takeover battle announced it would raise 2.5 trillion won ($1.8 billion) by issuing new shares.
The stock tumbled as much as 30% after the company said it would issue 3.73 million new shares for 670,000 won apiece.
Korea Zinc’s shares were trading at 1.17 million won apiece as of 11:39 a.m. in Seoul. They are still up more than 130% so far this year amid the intensifying fight for control between private equity fund MBK Partners and Korea Zinc’s chairman.
--With assistance from Shinhye Kang.
