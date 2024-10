Korea Zinc Shares Tumble 30% on Plan to Raise $1.8 Billion

Water vapor and smoke rise from a Korea Zinc Co. smelting factory at dawn in Ulsan, South Korea, on Monday, Oct. 21, 2024. The bitter feud for the world’s biggest zinc smelter and an influential supplier of metals required in energy transition reached a feverish pitch after homegrown buyout shop MBK Partners teamed up with Korea Zinc’s biggest shareholder Young Poong Co. to launch a takeover bid.

(Bloomberg) -- Korea Zinc Co.’s stock plunged by the daily limit after the metal producer at the center of a takeover battle announced it would raise 2.5 trillion won ($1.8 billion) by issuing new shares.

The stock tumbled as much as 30% after the company said it would issue 3.73 million new shares for 670,000 won apiece.

Korea Zinc’s shares were trading at 1.17 million won apiece as of 11:39 a.m. in Seoul. They are still up more than 130% so far this year amid the intensifying fight for control between private equity fund MBK Partners and Korea Zinc’s chairman.

