Reeves Raises UK Taxes by £40 Billion in Labour’s First Budget

(Bloomberg) -- Rachel Reeves said she was raising taxes by £40 billion ($51.8 billion) in her historic first budget, to boost spending on public services and to cover a fiscal hole she said was left by the previous Conservative government.

“The scale and seriousness of the situation that we have inherited cannot be underestimated,” Reeves said in the House of Commons on Wednesday, the first female Chancellor of the Exchequer to deliver a budget in the 800-year history of the role. “Any chancellor standing here today would face this reality, and any responsible chancellor would take action. That is why today I am restoring stability to our public finances and rebuilding our public services.”

The budget is a make-or-break moment for both Reeves and new Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as they try to recover from a polling slump since their Labour Party won power in July and bid to set up an election win in five years’ time.

Reeves is also set to change the debt measure targeted by the government for its fiscal rule — which requires debt to be falling as a share of the economy in five years’ time — to give herself space to borrow as much as an extra £70 billion for investment over the course of Labour’s term in office.

