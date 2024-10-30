StanChart Boosts Return Plan to $8 Billion as Profit Beats

Signage of Standard Chartered Plc. at the company's building in Changi Business Park, in Singapore, on Monday, June 3, 2024. Changi Business Park, dubbed the CBD of the East, was a big draw for tech giants and back-end operations for global banks. Photographer: Aparna Nori/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Standard Chartered Plc vowed to return at least $8 billion to investors by 2026 as it reported better-than-estimated third-quarter earnings on its wealth business and markets trading.

The London-headquartered bank said adjusted pretax profit rose 37% to $1.81 billion in the quarter, beating the $1.48 billion Bloomberg-compiled analyst estimate. It had previously vowed to return at least $5 billion to shareholders by 2026.

The gain in earnings was “driven by a record quarter in Wealth Solutions and strong growth in our Global Markets business,” Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters said in a statement Wednesday.

Helping the bank have been strong performances by several of its core businesses, such as wealth management, which has been boosted by net inflows of billions of dollars of new money, as well as financial markets and global banking.

The lender said it was upgrading its 2024 operating income guidance to grow toward 10%, from above 7%. It’s also doubling its investment in wealth management to invest about $1.5 billion over the next five years in relationship managers and investment advisers and digital capabilities.

The shares rose 2.6% to HK$90.45, the highest since February 2018, in early afternoon trading in Hong Kong.

As part of an effort to trim costs, StanChart said it’s “exploring the opportunity to sell all or part of a small number of businesses where the strategic rationale is not sufficiently compelling” and expects these actions to take effect over the next 18-24 months

This would enable it to focus its resources on the cross-border needs of its corporate and investment banking as well as wealth and retail banking clients.

Lending demand is starting to creep back up and Chief Financial Officer Diego De Giorgi said at a recent Bank of America Corp. financial services conference that the lender could see “green shoots of demand,” though growth remained below the level he expected to see given the countries the company operates in.

Like other major banks attempting to cope with the impact of falling rates, Standard Chartered is in the midst of a cost-savings program. Known as Fit for Growth, it aims to save $1.5 billion through more than 200 internal initiatives targeted at reducing expenses by as little as a few hundred thousands of dollars to tens of millions of dollars. Aimed at capping annual expenses at $12 billion by 2026, the move is expected to accelerate next year as the bank begins to invest more in efforts to streamline its cost base.

(Adds details on wealth, plans to sell businesses in fifth through eighth paragraphs.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.