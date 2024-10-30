Toyota Sales Fell in Japan, China as Hybrids see Growth in US

A visitor looks at a Toyota Motor Corp. Lexus LX600 vehicle at the company's showroom in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, Japan, on Monday, June 13, 2022. Toyota will hold its annual shareholders' meeting on June 15. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Toyota Motor Corp.’s sales in Japan and China are struggling to shake off a series of challenges, including rising competition from electric-vehicle brands, domestic scandals and recalls abroad, despite strong demand for hybrid vehicles in North America.

Global production — including that of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. — fell in September by 8.5% from the previous year to 949,583 units, the company said Wednesday. Sales in the same month fell 8% to 923,311 units.

Toyota’s sales in Japan shrank nearly 17% this year between January and September, largely due to domestic recalls of the carmaker’s Prius hybrid vehicle that lasted more than two months, along with the delayed effects of various scandals involving falsified vehicle safety certifications.

Output in China fell almost 18% during the same period thanks to intense competition from BYD Co. and other local brands.

The world’s top carmaker continues to lose ground in the biggest passenger-car market, where domestic firms dominate in a field saturated by battery EVs.

Toyota’s exports fell 34.9% in China, and 34.3% in the US, though they’ve risen globally by 10.1% throughout the calendar year so far.

European Union and US tariffs on imported Chinese EVs and new European emission regulations threaten to change the playing field. But its not clear yet who will emerge as the greatest beneficiary.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.