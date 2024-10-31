Delhi Is Engulfed by Smog Ahead of Diwali Festival Celebrations

(Bloomberg) -- The world’s smoggiest capital has recorded its worst air pollution since the start of the year, just as millions prepare to celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali.

New Delhi’s air quality index measured by the Swiss company IQAir, which captures a mix of pollutants including coarse and fine particulate matter, touched 384 on Wednesday night, a steep climb from safe levels of 50 or lower. That’s the highest reading since January, when the index hit 413.

Concentrations of dangerous fine particulate matter, which can lodge so deeply in the lungs that it penetrates the bloodstream, were more than 50 times higher than the threshold recommended by the World Health Organization, according to IQAir’s data.

The onset of colder weather typically exacerbates the yearlong problem, particularly during the Diwali festivities when thousands of people take to the street and celebrate with fireworks. It also coincides with a cycle of stubble burning across farms in the neighboring states of Punjab and Haryana, which generates smoke that drifts across Delhi and neighboring cities.

Although the impact of slash-and-burn practices in the agrarian north has abated after recent interventions by local government, pollution levels remain high due to road traffic, industrial emissions, construction dust and the fires lit by the poor who spend the night on the streets.

The drop in temperatures creates a cold layer near the ground that’s trapped by warmer air above. This prevents pollution being dispersed by the wind, concentrating harmful particles into a thick smog.

The result is a host of ailments that more than 30 million Delhiites have learned to live with, from coughs and sore throats to the more severe symptoms of asthma and chest infections. In poorly insulated homes, and public areas such as gymnasiums and even hospitals, the smog seeps indoors. While air purifiers are recommended by doctors as the best protection, they’re considered a luxury. Masks remain a rare sight on the streets.

Earlier this month, the regional air quality management body activated the city’s response plan, which calls for avoiding private transport and sprinkling water to diminish dust on the streets, among other directives.

Prolonged exposure to the smog costs lives. A recent study in the medical journal, Lancet Planetary Health, linked about 34,000 annual deaths to air pollution across 10 cities in India between 2008 and 2019, of which nearly a third occurred in Delhi alone. The World Bank has calculated the health impact cost the country nearly $37 billion in 2019, or 1.4% of its gross domestic product.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.