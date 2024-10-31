Indian Stocks Eye Worst Month in Four Years as Foreigners Sell

(Bloomberg) -- India’s NSE Nifty 50 Index is set to record its largest monthly decline since the March 2020 pandemic panic, amid persistent selling by overseas investors.

The benchmark gauge is down nearly 6% in October, its first monthly loss since May, as weak earnings damp sentiment at a time when valuations are above historical averages. Foreign institutions have sold more than $10 billion worth of Indian equities on a net basis in the month through October 29.

Sustained foreign investor outflows could act as a drag on near-term performance, according to a Citigroup Inc. note. With this month’s correction, valuations are off peaks but remain near one standard deviation above long-term averages across most measures, the bank’s analysts said.

