Japan’s Production Rises on Boost From Cars as BOJ Meets

Industrial production gained 1.4% from August, led by cars and chemical product makers, the Industry Ministry reported on Thursday. That beat the consensus estimate of a 0.8% increase. Output fell 2.8% from a year ago. It decreased 0.4% in the third quarter from the previous period.

The ministry also reported retail sales fell 2.3% in September from August, while they gained 0.5% from a year ago.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has pledged to put together an economic stimulus package bigger than last year’s to help households deal with inflation and spur growth.

Factory output in Japan picked up partly because the auto sector continued to recover from the impact of regulatory standards involving falsified vehicle safety certifications. Still, falling overseas demand feeds into uncertainties over the likely strength of production going forward.

While factory output is forecast to rise 8.3% in October it is then seen falling 3.7% in November. The ministry’s projections tend to be optimistic.

“The upswing in global semiconductor production likely stimulated output of chip-making equipment and electronic devices. The restoration of output by Toyota Motor Corp. will also add to the strength.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

Japan’s production is vulnerable to uncertainties in key overseas markets. The US is about to pick its new president on Nov. 5. If Donald Trump returns to the White House, his stated goal of imposing 10% tariffs on goods from every country is likely to weigh on Japan as well.

China is also trying to boost domestic demand and meet its growth target with massive economic stimulus. The two nations are Japan’s biggest trading partners.

