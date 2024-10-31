Japan’s Tamaki Digs In Over Tax Demand to Support Ailing LDP

(Bloomberg) -- The leader of the small Japanese political party that could become a useful ally for a weakened government dug in his heels over a demand for income tax breaks in return for support for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Yuichiro Tamaki has been thrust into the spotlight as kingmaker after his Democratic Party for the People quadrupled its seat count in the lower house of parliament to 28 in Sunday’s national election.

Those seats are now pivotal in the national balance of power after the LDP and its coalition partner won only 215 seats, below the 233 needed for a majority and a stable government. The DPP’s policy stance is most closely aligned to the LDP of all the opposition parties.

Senior LDP and DPP leaders met on Thursday and agreed to discuss policy cooperation ahead of an economic stimulus package planned by the government. The DPP’s main request is to raise the ceiling on tax-free annual income from ¥1.03 million ($6,700) to ¥1.78 million.

“If we get their cooperation, then we will reciprocate with appropriate cooperation of our own,” Tamaki told reporters later in the day.

Earlier, Tamaki criticized media reports that his proposal would result in a ¥7.6 trillion decline in tax revenue and primarily help higher earners as a smear campaign. In a post on X, Tamaki said that unless the proposal was incorporated into LDP policy plans his party “can’t cooperate on budgets and bills.”

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has indicated he is willing to include some opposition proposals into his economic plans, a sign of his weakened position after the election. He faces a vote in parliament to retain the position of national leader on Nov. 11, which he is likely to win because the LDP remains the largest party and opposition parties are divided over who they want as an alternative.

Ishiba’s future after the vote is far less clear. In his remarks, Tamaki also said that the DPP will keep talking equally to all parties, suggesting they’re keeping their options open. An alignment of the DPP with the other opposition parties could potentially defeat the LDP and its coalition partner Komeito in parliament, for example in any no-confidence motion brought against the Ishiba administration.

Tamaki said on Thursday that if talks between the DPP and LDP are heading for an agreement he would meet with Ishiba as soon as Nov. 9.

