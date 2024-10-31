Korea Financial Watchdog to Probe Korea Zinc’s Share Sale Plan

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s financial watchdog plans to review potential wrongdoings in Korea Zinc Co.’s share sale plan, citing “a high likelihood’ that the case may constitute an unfair trade.

Shares of the company tumbled 30% Wednesday after it announced Chairman Choi Yun-beom’s plans to issue 3.73 million shares, equivalent to about 18% of its outstanding stock. At an indicative price of about 670,000 won apiece, it would raise about $1.8 billion, which would be largely spent on paying down debt.

“If the board had known that it would pay debt by issuing new shares but omitted that important information in the share buyback filing, it is highly likely to be the unfair trade,” Hahm Yong-il, senior deputy governor at the Financial Supervisory Service, told reporters Thursday at a briefing. “If you look at the recent tender offer, we have strong doubts whether the board members’ decision-making is independent and objective.”

The probe of the world’s largest zinc smelter renews questions about independence of the Korean company’s board. The FSS review also comes amid the Korean government’s recent campaign to enhance shareholder value and improve corporate governance.

Shares of Korea Zinc fell 7.7% to 998,000 won apiece on Thursday.

“Considering the seriousness of the matter, expedited processing is planned,” Hahm said.

Korea Zinc said in a statement Wednesday that the share sale is an attempt to ease investor concerns over a potential delisting, as the number of outstanding shares has been significantly reduced due to takeover offers. The company will cap purchases to 3% of the offer in a bid to expand the shareholder base, it said.

Korea Zinc’s shares have nearly doubled since September, when top investor Young Poong Corp., backed by private equity firm MBK Partners Ltd., sought to take control of the company with a tender offer. The offer was opposed by a rival faction — led by Choi and supported by buyout heavyweight Bain Capital — that fought back with a buyback offer that concluded last week.

Even prior to Thursday, dealings surrounding Korea Zinc have been under the FSS’s probe since earlier this month, including possible stock manipulations during the tender offer and the share buyback.

Governor Lee Bokhyun said then the offers have become “overheated” and called for an investigation specifically into spreading rumors to influence stock prices.

