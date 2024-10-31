Korea Zinc Shares Sink After Report of Share Sale Plan Probe

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Korea Zinc Co. plunged as much as 23%, extending losses from a day earlier, after a local media report that the South Korea’s markets regulator may ask the metal producer to revise its $1.8 billion share sale plan.

Korea Zinc shares have since narrowed their losses on Thursday noon, down about 2.3%. A day earlier, they closed down 30% after the company surprised investors with the deeply-discounted share sale plan that was interpreted as the chairman’s attempt to keep control.

The company needs to disclose more details, including how the estimated share price was calculated, according to a Maeil Business Newspaper report, citing officials. The plan needs a regulatory review given that it’s a decision that most investors didn’t expect, according to the report. The watchdog Financial Supervisory Service is scheduled to hold a briefing on Thursday.

Korea Zinc chairman Choi Yun-beom’s plans entail issuing 3.73 million shares, equivalent to about 18% of its outstanding stock. At an indicative price of about 670,000 won apiece, it would raise about $1.8 billion, which the company said would be largely spent on paying down debt. A fifth of the new shares will be allocated to employees, it said.

The share sale plan is the latest twist in the escalating takeover battle for the world’s largest producer of refined zinc. Top investor Young Poong Corp., backed by private equity firm MBK Partners Ltd., had made a tender offer.

It was countered by Choi’s faction, which includes buyout heavyweight Bain Capital, with a buyback offer that concluded last week.

“The new share sale is aimed at diluting the rival’s stake as much as possible before Chairman Choi makes his move toward a proxy fight,” said Park Ju-gun, head of corporate research firm Leaders Index.

