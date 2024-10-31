Merck Narrows Sales Outlook With Gardasil Lagging in China

(Bloomberg) -- Merck & Co. lowered the top end of its full-year sales guidance after demand for its HPV vaccine fell for a second straight quarter in China.

Sales of the Gardasil shot, which is given to teenagers and young adults to prevent a virus linked to some cancers, were $2.3 billion in the third quarter, down 11% from a year ago. Aside from China, sales in most other parts of the world are growing.

“What we are seeing in the market is a slowdown of promotional activity,” both by its distribution partner in China and the local health authorities, Merck Chief Financial Officer Caroline Litchfield said in an interview. Merck is working with its partner to increase promotional activities in the country so people know about the vaccine.

The shares were largely unchanged in premarket trading. The drugmaker’s shares had been on a steady climb higher earlier this year, but news of disappointing Gardasil sales in late July wiped away all of those gains and then some. Since then, the stock has lost 18% of its value through yesterday’s close.

Merck now expects total product sales of up to $64.1 billion for the year, $300 million less than the top end of the guidance the company provided three months ago. The company also raised the low end of its outlook, and its midpoint remains roughly the same.

The third quarter was otherwise largely positive for Merck. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.57 comfortably beat analyst projections for $1.48 a share, and revenue of $16.7 billion beat estimates by about $200 million.

Aging blockbuster Keytruda, which has long been a driver of earnings growth, was a standout in the period. Sales of $7.4 billion were 17% higher than the year-ago quarter. The growth was driven by increased use in early-stage lung cancer and advanced bladder cancer in the US, and strong uptake in triple-negative breast cancer abroad, Litchfield said.

Rahway, New Jersey-based Merck has spent heavily to reduce its dependence on Keytruda, which is expected to face pricing pressure later this decade.

In 2023, the company spent almost $11 billion on Prometheus Biosciences Inc., a maker of treatments for autoimmune disorders, and inked a cancer drug collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo Co. worth as much as $22 billion. That followed its $11 billion acquisition of Acceleron Pharma Inc. in 2021.

Winrevair, a new drug that treats a rare lung disease that was acquired in the Acceleron deal, had $149 million in sales in the third quarter. Merck expects “continued strong growth” for that drug growing forward, Litchfield said. Cancer drug Lynparza had $337 million in sales in the period, up 13%.

