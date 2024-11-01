Israel’s 2025 Budget Allocates More for Military, Less on Growth

(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli cabinet approved the 2025 budget to pave the way for rising defense spending and higher taxes, reflecting a profound shift in priorities since the start of the war with Hamas just over a year ago.

The conflicts in Gaza and against Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as heightened tensions with Iran, have weakened Israel’s economy and finances and forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to focus on reining in the budget deficit.

“There is no economy without limits,” Netanyahu said on Thursday ahead of the cabinet debate on the budget. “If you give to one place, you unfortunately need to take from another.”

The 607.4 billion shekel ($162.7 billion) spending plan will next be put to the Israeli parliament, or Knesset, for approval. The ruling coalition has to get the budget passed by the end of March or, by law, its mandate ceases.

In an overnight meeting at the end of which a vote was taken, some cabinet ministers opposed the proposal mainly due to planned cuts in their ministries. The most significant opposition came from hard liner National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, who saw his demands for high budget supplements for the police rejected. His six-member party would vote against the budget in parliament, he said, though the proposal can pass without them.

Next year’s deficit target has been set at 4.3% of gross domestic product. Defense spending will be the largest of all the ministries, totaling 117 billion shekels. That’s similar to last year’s 117 billion shekels but 80% higher than the pre-war plan for 2024. The forecast for government revenues next year is 497 billion shekels.

A fiscal adjustments package totaling 37 billion shekels, 2% of GDP, was also approved and mostly includes new taxation as well as some spending cuts.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said after the vote on Friday that a “complex, challenging budget proposal had been voted on, that will support military efforts on the front line and at the home front.”

Many analysts expected the government to focus on medium and long-term growth engines to bolster the economy’s recovery from a long war. But Smotrich told reporters this week the budget “lacks reforms” and “concentrates on a set of measures aimed at bringing down the target deficit and long-term debt to GDP ratio.”

He said he hopes fighting in Lebanon ends this year and described military operations in Gaza as “no longer having a significant economic impact on Israel.”

“Next year will be a year of exiting the war,” he said.

Still, defense expenditure at about 6% of GDP will reflect the new priorities of Israel as it battles Iran-backed militants in several countries and in the Palestinian territories. That’s well above the figure of 4.2% in 2022 and the OECD average of 1.7%.

A sum of 4.1 billion shekels was allocated to controversial coalition funds, political handouts to member parties of the ruling coalition that are often diverted toward religious causes and settlers.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.