Australia Plans $10.5 Billion in Student Debt Cuts to Ease Costs

People walk through cloisters at the deserted University of Melbourne campus in Melbourne, Australia, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. A twin-speed economy is developing in Australia and posing a challenge for the central bank, as Chinese demand for iron ore buoys the resource-rich west while eastern states struggle with Covid-19 outbreaks and border closures.

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s Labor government has pledged to cut A$16 billion ($10.5 billion) in student loans for university and other higher education to help ease the rising cost of living.

The government plans to reduce all student loans by 20% from June 1 next year, affecting more than three million Australians, according to a joint announcement Sunday from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and other ministers. “My government will make sure our education system is fairer and affordable for every Australian,” he said.

The measure will cut A$5,520 off an average loan of A$27,600.

This latest announcement comes on top of a separate statement Saturday that the government will lower the amount of debt students have to repay as well as raise the repayment threshold.

Australians are grappling with rising living costs and sticky inflation, compounded by interest rates that [are[ at a 12-year high.

