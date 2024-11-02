How to Dine Like a Banker at Hong Kong’s Nobu, According to Nobu Himself

(Bloomberg) -- This review was originally published as part of the Hong Kong Edition newsletter on Oct. 31.

Folks who went to Nobu at the Regent Hotel in Kowloon this week were in for a treat as celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa was in the city to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the reopening of his namesake restaurant in Hong Kong.

To mark the event, he hosted special omakase meals for two days. Though some dishes weren’t featured on the regular menu, they still evoked the Peruvian-Japanese flavors that made his sushi restaurants — now numbering 56 worldwide — a hive for the rich, famous, gluttonous and now me.

With their boss in the room, one could sense the servers were extra spiffy. It was also nearly a full house, a rarity on a weekday night these days, I’m told.

Among the highlights of the HK$1,888 ($243) set meal included the melt-in-your-mouth A5 wagyu with mushrooms, the lobster with cream sauce, and his signature parade of sushi and sashimi. My favorite was the seaweed taco filled with hamachi and sea urchin — the perfect umami bomb. A handful of dishes were slightly imbalanced, like the mackerel pico de gallo with harsh red onions, but otherwise it was all tasty.

As to the decor, it resembled a wood-paneled, low-lit wing of a luxury ryokan, with lovely wraparound views of Victoria Harbour. Yes, it’s good for business meetings, with enough space between tables, including semi-private circular booths, plus a 15-seat private room.

I asked Chef Nobu what bankers should order to impress clients and he recommended the classics: black cod miso (HK$380), yellowtail and jalapeño sushi maki (HK$130) and his miso salad with lobster and pear (HK$320). I would add the wagyu flambé (HK$480 per 75 grams) if you really want fireworks.

I also took the occasion to briefly interview Chef Nobu about the restaurant industry and his next steps. His comments have been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

What brings you back to Hong Kong? It’s a world-renowned dining destination and we are very excited to be a part of it. You cannot beat the stunning panoramic view of Victoria Harbour!

Where do you eat when you’re here? When I visit Hong Kong, I like to spend almost all of my time at my restaurant, with my team. It’s the best way for me to pass on my teachings and connect.

How are you dealing with Hong Kong’s economic slowdown? Yes, economic challenges have affected the way people dine out, but guests still seek out meaningful, memorable experiences. Nobu Hong Kong, like everyone, has been affected, but our focus remains on quality ingredients, exceptional service, and inspired cuisine. To position for growth, we’re focusing on unique experiences, like our omakase dinners and special collaborations.

You run hotels too. Any plans for Hong Kong? No plans to expand into Hong Kong property right now. But in the future, anything is possible.

Your best investment ever? The expansion into hotels was very important. One day I was talking to Bob [co-founder Robert De Niro] and he said, “Nobu, instead of opening restaurants in everyone else’s hotels, why don’t we open restaurants in our own hotels?” This has allowed Nobu to grow into a true lifestyle brand. We are able to connect with our guests in a deeper way. My dream now is to continue to grow Nobu into a global lifestyle brand and pass on my philosophies and learnings to the next generation of our team.

Nobu Hong Kong is located on the second floor of Regent Hong Kong hotel (formerly the InterContinental Hong Kong) at 18 Salisbury Road in Kowloon. It’s open all week from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and on Saturday for brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Bookings can be made online or by phone at +852 2313-2313.

