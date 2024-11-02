Iran Supreme Leader Says ‘Crushing Response’ Awaits US, Israel

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader escalated his rhetoric, warning of a “crushing response” to the country’s enemies - including the US - following Israel’s missile strike on the country a week ago.

“Enemies, whether the Zionist regime or the United States, will undoubtedly receive a crushing response for their actions against Iran and the Resistance Front,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech in Tehran on Saturday, state television reported.

Without offering more detail, Khamenei said hostile actions against the Islamic Republic “wouldn’t be forgotten.”

It was a possible reference to Israel’s Oct. 26 attack on military targets across Iran that killed five people, including a civilian. Israeli defense forces struck with more than 100 fighter jets, although there was no confirmation of major damage to oil or nuclear facilities.

Saturday’s remarks marked a shift from Khamenei’s more measured tone shortly after Israel’s strike, which he characterized as a “miscalculation.” At the time he cautioned against exaggerating or underestimating the significance of the attack, without any explicit threat of retaliation.

