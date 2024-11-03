China Urges Czech Government to Help Resolve EV Spat With EU

Heavy traffic on Parizska Street near the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The $300 billion Czech economy is struggling to shake off the impact of the worst cost-of-living crisis in three decades. Photographer: Milan Jaros/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China is urging the Czech government to play an active role in helping resolve the trade dispute with the European Union over electric vehicles, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Commerce’s website on Sunday.

The EU last week decided to impose tariffs of up to 45% on electric vehicles from China, a decision the Chinese government doesn’t accept, Ling Ji, a vice commerce minister, is quoted as saying in the statement. Ling made the remark during his meeting with a Czech delegation in Beijing.

China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Czech side in areas including trade, investment and new energy and expand the import of high-tech products and equipment from the Czech Republic, Ling added.

READ: EU Imposes Tariffs on China EVs, Risking Retaliation

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.