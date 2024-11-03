China Urges Czech Government to Help Resolve EV Spat With EU

(Bloomberg) -- China is urging the Czech government to play an active role in helping resolve the trade dispute with the European Union over electric vehicles, according to a statement posted on the Ministry of Commerce’s website on Sunday.
The EU last week decided to impose tariffs of up to 45% on electric vehicles from China, a decision the Chinese government doesn’t accept, Ling Ji, a vice commerce minister, is quoted as saying in the statement. Ling made the remark during his meeting with a Czech delegation in Beijing.
China is willing to strengthen cooperation with the Czech side in areas including trade, investment and new energy and expand the import of high-tech products and equipment from the Czech Republic, Ling added.
