Iran Vows a ‘Strong and Complex’ Attack on Israel, WSJ Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran is planning a counterattack on Israel involving more powerful warheads and other weapons, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing Iranian and Arab officials briefed on the plans.

Iran isn’t planning to limit its response to missiles and drones, the Journal said Sunday, citing the officials. The newspaper noted it remains to be seen whether the threats are real.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said Sunday the country will “certainly” launch a new attack against Israel, a day after its supreme leader vowed a harsh retaliation.

“Details cannot be discussed, but it will certainly be carried out,” Ali Fadavi, IRGC’s deputy commander in chief, was cited as saying by the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

ISNA said the possible attack is expected to be named Operation True Promise 3, in line with the previous missile strikes on Israel in April and October.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran and its regional allies would deliver a “crushing response” to Israel, as well as the US. Israel’s Oct. 26 attack, using more than 100 fighter jets on military targets across Iran, killed five people, including a civilian.

