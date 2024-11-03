Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Vows Israel Attack, ISNA Reports

Head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, speaks during a rally outside the former US embassy in Tehran on Nov. 3.

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said the country will “certainly” launch a new attack against Israel, a day after its supreme leader vowed a harsh retaliation.

“Details cannot be discussed, but it will certainly be carried out,” Ali Fadavi, IRGC’s deputy commander in chief, was cited as saying by the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

ISNA said the possible attack is expected to be named Operation True Promise 3, in line with the previous missile strikes on Israel in April and October.

On Saturday, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said Tehran and its regional allies would deliver a “crushing response” to Israel, as well as its ally US, after Israel’s Oct. 26 attack on the Islamic Republic.

