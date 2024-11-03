Spanish King Surrounded by Angry Chanting Crowds in Flooded Town

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish King Felipe found himself surrounded by angry hecklers Sunday as he visited one of the areas worst hit by recent flash floods, underlining growing fury over the management of the country’s biggest natural disaster in decades.

The monarch was walking aside Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the regional president of Valencia, Carlos Mazon, in the town of Paiporta, when the crowd started throwing things, including a large stick, and yelling “murderer, murderer” —- chants that seemed aimed at the two politicians.

Police on horseback and foot charged immediately to protect the King and Mazon, while Sanchez was escorted away by security. King Felipe later continued walking through the town and approached a group of protesters to speak to them.

Such situations are rare for the King in Spain, where he has rarely faced citizen anger first-hand, but highlights frustrations in Valencia since the flash floods of Oct. 29 that killed more than 200 people, left hundreds more missing and destroyed thousands of homes. Criticism has been mounting against Mazon and Sanchez’s response to the crisis.

Paiporta is located a few kilometers outside the city of Valencia, Spain’s third largest. Although it received barely any rain on the Oct. 29, it was hit by torrential rivers flowing into the town.

