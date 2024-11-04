China Reviews Plan to Refinance Local Governments’ Hidden Debt

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislative body reviewed a proposal to move some local governments’ off-balance-sheet debt onto their official accounts, a highly-anticipated move to ease their financial burden that has been foreshadowed by officials.

The National People’s Congress Standing Committee held a meeting on Monday morning, where it discussed a plan to increase local governments’ debt ceiling to swap out their hidden debt, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

Bloomberg News previously reported that China was considering allowing local authorities to issue as much as 6 trillion yuan in bonds through 2027 to refinance their hidden debt, or borrowings taken on by companies related to regional governments. This would reduce the costs of borrowing and allow them to focus more on boosting growth.

The International Monetary Fund estimated these entities held over 60 trillion yuan of debt as of last year.

