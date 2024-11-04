Former Investcorp Boss Plans $1 Billion Fund for Finance Deals

(Bloomberg) -- The former boss of the Middle East’s largest alternative asset manager is seeking to set up a $1 billion Abu Dhabi-based permanent capital fund to buy stakes in financial services firms across the Global South, according to people familiar with the matter.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, who stepped down as co-chief executive officer of Investcorp Holdings in September, is in talks with investors across the US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East to raise funds for BlueFive Capital, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

The new vehicle will invest in insurance, private wealth and public-market brokerage firms, according to the people. The veteran deal-maker is leaning on his network of contacts that he built over three decades at Investcorp, before leaving as part of a sweeping reshuffle that saw the co-CEO role being scrapped, and the chairman taking on more responsibilities.

Ben-Gacem also plans to secure founding shareholders for BlueFive and potentially raise infrastructure and private equity funds in the future, the people said. That’s part of a five-year target of transforming BlueFive into a $25 billion entity, including assets of the firms it acquires, they said.

A spokesperson for Ben-Gacem declined to comment.

BlueFive will initially look to invest across Southeast Asia and Gulf Cooperation Council nations — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Bahrain, the people said. It will later look to invest in Latin America to create a financial services firm operating across the Global South, they said.

The fund is the latest to try and capitalize on rising investor interest in the Middle East and its growing political and trade ties across Latin America and Asia. As nations including Saudi Arabia and the UAE try to diversify their economies, they are increasingly hoping to boost trade and investment flows with other large developing nations like China and Brazil.

Investcorp established an investment fund backed by China Investment Corp. earlier this year. “That fund is coming along great, we are targeting about $750 million,” Chief Investment Officer Rishi Kapoor told Bloomberg TV last week, adding that the new vehicle has already inked three deals.

The Harvard-educated Ben-Gacem helped drive the firm’s push into Asia as part of a plan to double its assets under management to over $100 billion over the next few years.

He also oversaw the firm’s investing and capital raising with sovereign and institutional investors in the Middle East, after having led Investcorp’s Europe private equity business and its global technology investments.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.