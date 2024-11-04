Korea’s Main Opposition Backs Plan to Drop Capital Gains Tax

A screen displays the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), right, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) figures at the Korea Exchange (KRX) in Seoul, South Korea, on Thursday, June 13, 2024. South Korea is extending a ban on stock short selling through March 30 next year and planning harsher penalties for illegal trades. Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s main opposition party will support the government’s decision to scrap a plan to impose capital gains tax on financial investments of retail investors, dropping its months-long fight against the controversial move.

“The current Korean stock market is in a too difficult situation, and we cannot ignore the position of the 15 million stock investors who are investing and relying on it,” the main opposition leader Lee Jae-myung said on Monday. “So we have decided to agree to the abolition that the ruling party and government are pushing for.”

But Lee said the move was “regrettable.”

South Korea’s main share index gained more than 1% on the news while the small-cap Kosdaq Index gained as much as 2.9%.

The Democratic Party, which controls the National Assembly, had opposed the government’s decision to abolish of the levy, saying it would favor the rich and weaken the government’s coffers. But Korea’s influential retail investors, who account for about two-thirds of the daily stock market turnover, had backed the government’s decision arguing the move would weigh on investor sentiment in a market that has been a laggard among its Asian peers this year.

After a two-year delay, South Korea had initially planned to levy at least 20% tax starting 2025 if annual capital gains from their stock investments exceed 50 million won ($36,491). Those who earn more than 2.5 million won from other financial assets also have to pay the levy.

But earlier this year, the government decided to abolish the tax altogether in a bid to boost investor sentiment and stock values. The debate surrounding the capital gains tax strikes at the heart of a drive by South Korean authorities to galvanize the domestic stock market, and draw investors to take equity market risk.

South Korea currently levies at least 20% capital gains tax for major shareholders who hold at least 5 billion won of stocks.

