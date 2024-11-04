Modi Condemns Attacks on Hindu Temple, Diplomats in Canada

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada and described the disruptions outside an Indian consular camp an “appalling” attempt to intimidate its diplomats as relation between the two nations ebb.

“Such acts of violence will never weaken India’s resolve,” Modi said in a post on the social platform X. “We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.”

The latest statement comes after months of diplomatic wrangling between the two countries after Canada accused the Indian government of helping orchestrate the killing of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Both countries have since ejected diplomats and recently, a top Canadian official alleged that the Indian Home Minister Amit Shah authorized crimes in their country.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs in a statement Monday said that a temple in Brampton, Ontaria, was attacked by “extremists and separatists” and asked the Canadian government to protect all places of worship. “Anti-India elements” orchestrated “violent disruption” outside a consular camp in Brampton on Nov. 3, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said in a statement posted on X.

Regional Canadian police in a social media post confirmed an incident at a “place of worship” in Brampton but did not release any more details on its nature.

