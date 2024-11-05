China Services Growth Picks Up More Than Expected After Stimulus

Shoppers on Nanjing East Road in Shanghai, China, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. Despite a sluggish economy and constrained consumer spending, Chinese on holiday are expected to make 1.94 billion trips on the mainland during the Golden Week  more trips than the number of citizens in the country, according to the government. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s service activity expanded at the fastest pace since July, a private survey showed, a sign that consumer demand may be on the mend after Beijing’s recent barrage of stimulus measures to shore up growth.

The Caixin China services purchasing managers’ index rose to 52 in October from 50.3 the previous month, according to a statement released by Caixin and S&P Global on Tuesday. The expansion exceeded a median forecast of 50.5 by economists in a Bloomberg survey. A reading above 50 suggests growth.

“Supply and demand continued to grow as the market improved,” Wang Zhe, Senior Economist at Caixin Insight Group, said in a statement. “Businesses expressed confidence in macroeconomic conditions in the near term.”

China’s benchmark CSI 300 index reversed earlier losses and rose as much as 1.2% after the data release.

The health of the consumer economy will remain under scrutiny even as sectors from manufacturing to housing show tentative signs of recovery. Reviving domestic demand is key for avoiding a deflationary spiral that risks a cycle of declining spending by households, shrinking business revenues and job losses.

Starting in late September, policymakers embarked on Beijing’s largest effort to boost the economy since the pandemic by unveiling measures including interest-rate cuts and support for stock and property markets. Investors now expect China’s top legislators to approve a fiscal package at the end of this week, just days after the US presidential election.

Early indications point to stabilization in domestic demand in October, with the non-manufacturing measure of activity in construction and services moving back into expansionary territory last month. Unlike the official services PMI, the Caixin survey focuses more on smaller private firms.

