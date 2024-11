Philippines Inflation Matches Estimate, Gives Room for Rate Cuts

Shoppers at a street market in Taguig City, the Philippines, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Philippine inflation eased to the slowest in seven months in August and returned to the central bank’s target, increasing policymakers’ scope to sustain the rate-cut cycle.

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine inflation quickened in October but within market expectations, giving the central bank room to sustain its easing cycle.

Consumer prices rose 2.3% year-on-year in October due to faster price gains in food including national staple rice, the statistics agency said Tuesday. The print matched the median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey and was within the central bank’s 2%-2.8% estimate for the month.

Inflation had decelerated to 1.9% in September, the slowest since May 2020 and below the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range.

The Philippine central bank last month reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time this year to 6% as slowing inflation gave it room for further easing. Governor Eli Remolona has said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is unlikely to resort to half-point cuts unless the nation’s economic growth “turns out to be worse than we thought.”

