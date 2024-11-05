Philippines Inflation Matches Estimate, Gives Room for Rate Cuts

Shoppers at a street market in Taguig City, the Philippines, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Philippine inflation eased to the slowest in seven months in August and returned to the central banks target, increasing policymakers scope to sustain the rate-cut cycle.

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine inflation quickened in October but within market expectations, giving the central bank room to sustain its easing cycle.

Consumer prices rose 2.3% year-on-year in October due to faster price gains in food including national staple rice, the statistics agency said Tuesday. The print matched the median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey and was within the central bank’s 2%-2.8% estimate for the month.

Inflation had decelerated to 1.9% in September, the slowest since May 2020 and below the central bank’s 2% to 4% target range.

The Philippine central bank last month reduced its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time this year to 6% as slowing inflation gave it room for further easing. Governor Eli Remolona has said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is unlikely to resort to half-point cuts unless the nation’s economic growth “turns out to be worse than we thought.”

