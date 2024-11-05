Taiwan Sees ‘More Pros Than Cons’ If Trump Wins Back Presidency

(Bloomberg) -- Top Taiwanese officials moved to ease concern about the potential fallout of Donald Trump’s return to the White House, making a case that the technology restrictions promised by the former US president against China would outweigh the risks to the island.

The prospect of Trump’s victory in this week’s election is a worry for Taipei given the Republican nominee in the past cast doubt over the US commitment to defend it from Beijing. But other policies championed by Trump toward China hold some appeal for Taiwan.

The head of the archipelago’s National Development Council, Liu Chin-ching, described the proposed technology curbs as potentially having “more pros than cons” for Taiwan. Such restrictions are likely to prompt more Taiwanese companies to shift production back from China and redirect export orders to local manufacturers, he said.

When asked by a lawmaker on Tuesday about Taiwan’s preparations for the US election results, Liu said that while the island might also face a 10% tariff on its goods, “the impact would be limited, as most suppliers in Taiwan are primarily doing contract manufacturing serving the US clients.”

A Trump victory could make a bigger difference for Taiwan than a win by Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Liu, though he said Taiwan is prepared for various outcomes.

Responding to lawmaker questioning, Taiwan’s Economic Affairs Minister Kuo Jyh-huei said he expected Harris would likely continue the Democratic Party’s policies on Taiwan.

Kuo acknowledged that Trump could introduce measures that might prove harmful for Taiwan’s semiconductor industry. But Taiwan “will have strategies in place to respond, and the impact will not be as severe as some anticipate,” he said.

