Two Chinese Nationals Wounded in Pakistan Gun Attack by Guard

Police outside the factory where a security guard shot two Chinese nationals, in Karachi, on Nov. 5. Photographer: Rizwan Tabassum/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- A security guard shot and injured two Chinese nationals at a textile factory in Pakistan’s commercial hub of Karachi, an attack that is not linked to militancy according to initial probe, a police spokesman said.

The shooting happened on Tuesday morning in Keamari district after a dispute between the guard and the victims, Syed Saad Ali, the spokesman at Sindh police chief office, said on phone without giving details.

China has expressed concern to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government after frequent militant attacks on its nationals over the past few years. Beijing wants Islamabad to boost the security of thousands of its nationals working at projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, or CPEC, a flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s Belt & Road Initiative. Two Chinese citizens were killed in Karachi last month.

Pakistan is now making efforts to start the second phase of CPEC.

