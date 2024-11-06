Analysts See US Poll Results Affecting Chinese Stocks, US Dollar

US dollars banknotes at a currency exchange store in Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. The Malaysian ringgit fell to its lowest level since the Asian Financial Crisis as the currency was weighed by the dollars rise and a widening rate differential with the US. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks and the dollar are among the assets that are most likely to be affected by the outcome of the US election, according to analysts.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained over 1%, with the Japanese yen and South Korean won dropping more than 0.7%, while Asian stocks fluctuated and Treasury yields rose. Some of those moves were seen as in line with bets that Donald Trump will win, given his tough stance on China and plan for more tariffs, over his opponent Kamala Harris.

“If Trump does win, I think he will put pressure on Asian markets overall — clearly with a huge focus on China,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets Australia. “Bigger players will want to square or have smaller exposure in the current market,” he added.

READ: Polls Close in Georgia, North Carolina as US Results Roll In

Here are some other US election-related observations on markets:

Juntaro Morimoto, a senior currency analyst at Sony Financial Group Inc:

It is difficult to say anything until the results of the hotly contested states such as Pennsylvania come in, but I don’t think the market is leaning toward either side at the moment. It is possible that the algorithms are reacting to minor headlines. There is also a side to the market where liquidity is decreasing, and I think there is a side where price fluctuations are likely to occur.

Billy Leung, an investment strategist at Global X ETFs:

The dollar is up, showing markets leaning toward a Trump win, keeping sentiment steady in Asia. Tech and finance here will be the first to react if things turn.

US futures are up on further risk-on optimism, with Trump stocks like Tesla up.

Hao Hong, a partner and chief economist at Grow Investment Group:

Global equities will likely rise no matter who wins.

For China stocks, I think Trump represents a near-term risk, with tariffs coming. While he is willing to negotiate, the risk is heightened.

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets:

Signs of a Trump victory could mean higher yields and dollar, with equity gains likely led by energy and defense. A Harris victory could bring lower yields and dollar, and a knee-jerk downside in equities.

Chetan Seth, an Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc.:

If the market sniffs a Trump victory, our sense is that a 2%-3% move lower in the Hang Seng Index and China equity indexes by the end of the day is quite possible, with initial knee-jerk reaction likely even stronger before some stabilization on expectations of likely stronger policy response from China.

--With assistance from Alice French, Abhishek Vishnoi and Saburo Funabiki.

