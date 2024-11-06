Asian Stocks to Rise, Yen Steadies After Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were set to climb Thursday after US stocks hit fresh highs as investors positioned for a second Donald Trump presidency. Treasuries tumbled and the dollar soared.

Australian stocks and futures contracts for Japanese stocks advanced, echoing the gains on Wall Street. The S&P 500 climbed 2.5% Wednesday, its best post-Election Day in history, and the Nasdaq 100 rose 2.7% to each set new highs. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates on Thursday.

Gains for US stocks reflected expectations that a Trump policy agenda favoring lower taxes and less regulation may support corporate profits. An index of US banks jumped almost 11% on forecasts that potential tax cuts, reduced regulation and the prospect of elevated interest rates would support bank earnings. A benchmark of US small-caps, which can outperform during periods of economic expansion, rose 5.8%.

Contracts for Hong Kong equities fell, as did a gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks, which dropped 1.8% Wednesday. Trump has pledged to introduce tariffs on Chinese goods to support US manufacturing.

“For now, investor sentiment is pro-growth, pro-deregulation, and pro-markets,” said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group. “There is also an assumption that M&A activity will pickup and that more tax cuts are coming or the existing ones will be extended. This creates a strong backdrop for stocks.”

The rise in yields reflected the prospect that Trump election promises including immigration curbs and tariffs may stoke inflation, resulting in elevated interest rates. The moves also signal worries that Trump’s proposals will fuel the budget deficit and spur higher bond supply.

Australian and New Zealand yields were little changed Thursday after climbing in the prior session alongside moves for Treasuries in Asian trading. Selling pressure in US government debt pushed the 10-year yield up 16 basis points to a four-month high.

An index of dollar strength rose 1.3% Wednesday. The yen was steady early Thursday after weakening 2% to 154 per dollar in the prior session. The Mexican Peso was steady after reversing its decline against the greenback during a volatile session.

Fed officials are widely expected to lower their benchmark interest rate on Thursday by a quarter percentage point, a move that will come on the heels of the half-point cut in September. They have projected one more quarter-point cut this year, in December, and an additional full point of reductions in 2025, according to the median estimate released in September.

The prospect of elevated inflation under a Trump presidency caused some to be cautious about the quantum of Fed cuts next year, however.

“The Fed is still likely to cut by 25 basis points at Thursday’s meeting and likely to cut again in December,” said Yung-Yu Ma at BMO Wealth Management. “As we move into 2025, we believe it’s possible that we only see two or three cuts for the year depending on the mix of policy and growth that plays out.”

Bitcoin, viewed by many as a so-called Trump trade after he embraced digital assets during his campaign, was slightly lower early Thursday after hitting a record high. Commodities came under pressure Wednesday, with gold and copper tumbling, while oil edged lower.

In Asia, data set for release includes gross domestic product figures for the Philippines, trade for Australia and foreign reserves and trade for China.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — tumbled the most since August on Wednesday. Almost 19 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges, 63% above the daily average in the past three months.

Elsewhere in the US, insurers focused on the Medicare market jumped on expectations the new government will pay higher rates to companies that provide private versions of the US health program for seniors. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps also hit a record, led by Tesla Inc.’s 15% surge. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. jumped 5.9%. In late hours, Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, gave a bullish sales forecast.

Key events this week:

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

Fed rate decision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1.3%

The euro was little changed at $1.0733

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 154.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2011 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6571

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $75,692.62

Ether rose 1.7% to $2,733.93

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $71.82 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,663.68 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.