ADVERTISEMENT

International

DBS to Buy Back $2.25 Billion Shares as Profit Beats Estimates

By Chanyaporn Chanjaroen
Signage for DBS Group Holdings Ltd. at the bank's headquarters building in Singapore, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024. DBS Group is scheduled to report earnings results on Aug. 7. Photographer: Ore Huiying/Bloomberg (Ore Huiying/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- DBS Group Holdings Ltd. unveiled a new share buyback program, as its third-quarter profit rose driven by higher wealth management fees and markets trading income.

Singapore’s biggest lender said the S$3 billion ($2.25 billion) buyback is underpinned by a strong capital position and earnings generation. An interim dividend of 54 Singapore cents a share for the third quarter was also declared, according to a statement on Thursday. 

DBS’ net income expanded 15% to S$3.03 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, the bank said in the statement. That beat the S$2.74 billion average estimate by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. 

DBS’ earnings echoed that of global banks including HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc whose wealth businesses helped them deliver better-than-expected profits. 

“Wealth management drove fee income to a new high as a benign macroeconomic and interest rate outlook buoyed investor confidence,” Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said. 

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. and United Overseas Bank Ltd., the other major Singapore-based lenders, will report their earnings on Friday.

--With assistance from Manolo Serapio Jr..

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.