Indonesia Ready to Intervene to Stabilize Rupiah as Trump Leads

(Bloomberg) -- Bank Indonesia said it stands ready to act to steady the rupiah from excessive volatility as Donald Trump’s early lead in the US presidential race spurs dollar strength.

“BI will always monitor the exchange rate movement of the rupiah and other currencies, and will certainly make various efforts to stabilize the exchange rate if there is an excessive increase in volatility,” Fitra Jusdiman, its director for monetary and securities asset management, said in a mobile-phone message on Wednesday.

The central bank will deploy its so-called triple intervention, targeting the FX spot, domestic non-deliverable forward and secondary government bond markets, he added.

The rupiah has slumped 0.6% on Wednesday morning trading to 15,828 against the US dollar, its weakest level in nearly three months. Jusdiman said the depreciation is “relatively in line” with forecasts and the movement of most Asian currencies as Trump leads the vote count.

“BI has anticipated various scenarios of the US presidential election results and has also prepared mitigations for their potential impacts,” he said.

