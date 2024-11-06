TikTok Ordered to Close Canada Unit on National Security Risk

The TikTok application on a smartphone arranged in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US, on Thursday, March 9, 2023. The US is moving closer to restricting access to the popular video-sharing app TikTok, with Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner set to unveil a bill Tuesday that the Biden administration is poised to support, according to people familiar with the issue.

(Bloomberg) -- Canada ordered ByteDance Ltd. to wind up its subsidiary TikTok Technology Canada, Inc. — though the move will not stop Canadians from using the popular Chinese-backed social video app.

The decision follows a national security review, with evidence and advice from Canada’s security and intelligence agencies, according to a statement Wednesday from Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. In 2023, the country joined allies including the US and European Union in banning the application on government-issued devices.

In a blog post, University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist said it was a “curious” move, adding that “banning the company rather than the app may actually make matters worse since the risks associated with the app will remain but the ability to hold the company accountable will be weakened.”

US President-Elect Donald Trump previously tried to ban TikTok back in 2020, and in April a bipartisan bill was passed forcing ByteDance to divest its TikTok ownership stake or face a US ban. TikTok is fighting the law in court. However, in July Trump told Bloomberg Businessweek he is now “for TikTok, because you need competition.”

Representatives for TikTok in Canada didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

--With assistance from Brian Platt.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.