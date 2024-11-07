Chinese Stocks Bounce Back as Stimulus Hopes Offset Trump Risks

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares rebounded strongly from Wednesday’s losses as robust exports data and hopes for more policy stimulus outweighed concerns over potential trade frictions posed by a second Donald Trump presidency.

The onshore CSI 300 Index climbed 3% to finish at its highest level in about a month, despite an early 1% loss after the opening bell. It fell 0.5% in the previous session. A key gauge of Chinese firms listed in Hong Kong was up more than 2%.

Investors are hoping that authorities will announce stronger fiscal stimulus as a Chinese legislature meeting comes to a close on Friday, helping cushion any blow from high tariffs threatened by Trump. Sentiment also got a boost as data showed China’s export growth surged in October to the fastest since July 2022, significantly exceeding any economist’s forecast.

“It’s very likely that we will see significantly more fiscal and monetary stimulus from Beijing, which could offset some of the trade headwinds,” said David Chao, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management. “All eyes are on what may emerge from China’s policy toolkit after the conclusion of the NPC standing committee meeting on 8th November.”

Trump’s return to power is seen complicating Beijing’s efforts to revive the economy and lift market sentiment through a series of stimulus measures that began late September. Therefore, the ongoing legislature meeting has become all the more crucial for investors.

In the latest sign of support, Chinese regulators told the nation’s banks to lower rates they pay on deposits from other financial institutions to free up funds to boost the economy, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

“Should China’s anticipated stimulus announcements be less meaningful than expected, we believe investors could rotate China exposure into Japanese equities which was seen prior to China’s initial round of stimulus announcements,” Morningstar Inc.’s analysts Lorraine Tan and Kai Wang wrote in a note earlier.

