Japan’s Ishiba Aims to Meet Trump Soon After First Phone Call

Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister and president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), during a news conference at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 28, 2024. Ishiba promised Monday to take on the responsibility of restoring political stability following the loss of his ruling coalitions majority in a lower house election for the first time since 2009.

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said he and Donald Trump agreed to have their first in-person meeting soon, after Trump won his second term as US president in an election Tuesday.

The president-elect is looking forward to talking to Ishiba in person, the Japanese leader said Thursday in Tokyo after the two talked for around 5 minutes on the phone. They are still deciding on a date for the meeting, Ishiba said.

“It was the first time we had spoken one-on-one,” Ishiba said. “In a nutshell, I felt he was very friendly. I got the impression that he is someone who can speak honestly and openly, without trying to embellish or sugarcoat his words.”

Ishiba may have an opportunity to meet with Trump during an expected aircraft refueling stop in the US on his way back from the Group of 20 summit in Brazil later this month.

The two didn’t discuss possibilities that Trump may ask Tokyo to pay more for the US troops stationed in Japan and to increase defense spending, Ishiba said. In the past, Trump has called for Japan to bump up financial aid for US military presence in Japan, and the protection that affords. An agreement over the costs of the troops is scheduled to be renewed in 2026.

“In terms of strengthening the Japan-US alliance in the future, there are issues on what to do with burdens and financial issues,” Ishiba said. “We would like to vigorously discuss strengthening Japan-US relations from various perspectives, not just in terms of monetary amounts, but also in terms of equipment, operations, and integration.”

