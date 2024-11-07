NZ Government Introduces Controversial Bill on Founding Treaty

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND - MAY 30: A protester holds a M?ori rights sign on May 30, 2024 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The nationwide day of activation saw Hikoi, or protest marches, take place around the country. Organisers said on Instagram that the action was intended to demonstrate a unified Aotearoa response to the current government's handling of Treaty of Waitangi matters and relationship with New Zealand's Indigenous Maori population. The action co-insided with the presentation of the budget in parliament. (Photo by Joe Allison/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s coalition government has introduced legislation to define the principles of the Treaty of Waitangi, the 1840 agreement between indigenous Māori and the British Crown that is considered the nation’s founding document.

The Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill, advocated by junior coalition partner the ACT Party, was tabled in parliament Thursday in Wellington as opponents protested outside.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s National Party has said it won’t support the bill past first reading, but allowing its introduction has fueled racial tensions. It is one of several government actions that have angered Māori, including abolishing the Māori Health Authority and reversing moves that gave greater prominence to Māori language.

ACT leader David Seymour says the way the Treaty is being interpreted gives greater rights to Māori on the basis of race.

Courts and the Waitangi Tribunal, the body that hears claims of Treaty breaches, “have been able to develop principles that have been used to justify actions that are contrary to the principle of equal rights,” Seymour said in a statement. “Those actions include co-governance in the delivery of public services and ethnic quotas in public institutions.”

The purpose of the bill is for parliament to define the principles of the Treaty to provide certainty and clarity “and promote a national conversation about their place in our constitutional arrangements,” he said.

But critics are scathing of what they see as an attempt to undermine a greater voice for Māori after decades of discrimination that has resulted in them being over-represented in poverty and crime statistics.

Luxon has distanced himself from the legislation, saying it was a compromise agreed to in negotiations to form the coalition after last year’s election. The National Party will support the bill to first reading, allowing it to go to public submission before a select committee, but no further, meaning it has no chance of progressing into law.

In a report this week, the Waitangi Tribunal said the principles outlined in the bill, if enacted, would harm Māori and recommended it be abandoned.

“Even if the Bill were not enacted, Cabinet’s decision to introduce the Bill would prejudice Māori by further damaging the Māori–Crown relationship,” the tribunal said. “Māori would also feel the brunt of the social disorder and division caused by the introduction of the Bill, including through the select committee process.”

The bill proposes three principles for the Treaty.

The first is that the government and parliament have full power to make laws “in the best interests of everyone.”

The second allows for differing rights for Māori only if those rights are agreed in the settlement of a historical treaty claim.

The third principle states that everyone is equal before the law.

The bill will have its first reading on Nov. 14.

