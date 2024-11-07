Orban Says €50 Billion Western Aid to Ukraine ‘Open Question’

(Bloomberg) -- US and European aid to Ukraine to the tune of €50 billion ($54 billion) that’s already been agreed is now an “open question” following the election victory of Donald Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

The package is insufficient to continue to finance Ukraine and Western nations are tiring of putting up money, Orban told reporters after hosting European leaders in Budapest on Thursday. He said EU nations, following Trump’s victory this week, are also moving in a direction that seeks to more clearly define their commitment and goals in Ukraine.

