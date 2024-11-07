Philippine Economic Growth Slows to 5.2% in Third Quarter

Workers stir cauldrons of syrup prior to turning it into coco-sugar at the Pasciolco Agri Ventures factory in Tiaong, Quezon province, the Philippines, on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The peso rose versus the dollar after Economic Planning Chief Karl Chua said on Thursday that the Philippine economy has strong potential for growth in 3Q as looser lockdowns allowed employees to go back to work. Photographer: Veejay Villafranca/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine economy grew slower than market expectations in the third quarter, giving the central bank fresh impetus to further cut interest rates.

Gross domestic product in the July-to-September period expanded 5.2% from a year earlier, the statistics agency said Thursday. That trailed the 5.7% median estimate of economists in a Bloomberg survey and below the 6.4% growth in the second quarter.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas has delivered two quarter-point cuts since August to bring its key interest rate to 6%. Governor Eli Remolona has signaled that GDP data will guide the policy easing path, with another 25-basis-point reduction possible next month that could help bolster the economy.

“Signals for household spending, the primary growth engine, suggest some weakening in private consumption,” Bloomberg Economics’ Tamara Henderson said in a note before the data was released. She had forecast 6% GDP growth for the past quarter.

