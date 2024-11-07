South Korea’s Yoon Discusses Pyongyang’s Troop Moves With Trump

(Bloomberg) -- South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President-elect Donald Trump discussed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia during a phone conversation that comes amid growing concern about Pyongyang’s deepening military cooperation with Moscow.

South Korea will “defend its peace by establishing a perfect security posture with the new administration in Washington,” Yoon said Thursday during a nationally televised press conference following the call. South Korea hosts some 28,500 US troops as a deterrent against North Korean aggression.

No further details of the discussions between Yoon and Trump on North Korea were given in a briefing on the call by the South Korean president’s office.

Pyongyang’s dispatch of thousands of troops to Russia to support its war against Ukraine has heightened concern over an expansion of a conflict that is already Europe’s largest conflict since World War II.

During the US election campaign, Trump promised to help end the war “within 24 hours” by getting Moscow and Kyiv to negotiate.

Yoon and Trump agreed meet in the near future, according to the briefing.

Yoon made his pledge to beef up cooperation with the US under a Trump administration while also touching on a range of domestic topics during his televised address.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.