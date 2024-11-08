China Mandates Banks to Sell Dollar Notes in Saudi Arabia

Residential and commercial buildings, viewed from the Kingdom Center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Mostly shut off to foreign visitors for years, Crown Prince and de facto ruler Mohammed bin Salman has unveiled an ambitious push to use tourism as a way to help diversify the oil-dependent economy. Photographer: Jeremy Suyker/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China has mandated banks for a dollar bond sale in Saudi Arabia, according to people familiar with the matter, its first issuance in the US currency since 2021.

The Ministry of Finance has hired Chinese, international and Middle Eastern banks for the proposed offering of 3-year and 5-year 144A, Regulation S notes, said the people, who asked not to be identified.

The bond sale comes after the Ministry of Finance said it would sell up to $2 billion of notes in Riyadh. The two countries’ have deepened ties amid stepped up efforts by Beijing to boost economic and financial market ties.

According to an offering document seen by Bloomberg News, the bonds will trade on Nasdaq Dubai and will be listed on the Hong Kong exchange.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.