China’s Finance Ministry to Brief at 4 p.m. on Debt Swap Program

Visitors at the Forbidden City in Beijing, China, on Friday, March 3, 2023. China's annual National Peoples Congress kicks off this Sunday, and the key political meeting promises some significant shakeups at the very top as President Xi Jinping consolidates his power. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China will hold a briefing on a plan to allow local governments to refinance their off-balance-sheet debt at 4 p.m. on Friday in Beijing, where officials are expected to introduce more fiscal support for the economy.

The budget committee of the National People’s Congress and the Finance Ministry will speak with the media at the end of a weeklong meeting of the country’s top legislative body, according to a press invitation from the government. Top lawmakers had been reviewing plans to move some off-balance-sheet debt of local authorities to their official accounts.

Bloomberg Terminal users can click here for a live blog of the briefing.

Investors have been awaiting the legislative body to give a fuller picture of China’s fiscal plan after Finance Minister Lan Fo’an in mid-October promised additional measures to revive confidence. He hinted at a debt swap program that would ease local governments’ debt burden and give them more room to drive growth, although some analysts have argued that more direct fiscal stimulus is needed to turn around the economy.

China’s economy grew 4.6% in the third quarter, the weakest pace since March last year, putting in doubt Beijing’s ability to hit its annual expansion target of around 5%. That slowdown prompted policymakers to pivot toward more supportive policies, including interest-rate cuts and help for the stock and real estate markets.

Key indicators for October showed signs of a stabilization in the economy, but Donald Trump’s reelection this week has fueled calls for Beijing to strengthen policies to boost demand to offset a potential drop in exports in the event of a new trade war.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.