Chinese Builder Hopson in Talks With Temasek Unit for Loan

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese builder Hopson Development Holdings Ltd. is in talks for a new private loan to refinance an expired bridge facility that backed the purchase of some property in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions for the new loan with Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd., a subsidiary of Singaporean sovereign fund Temasek Holdings Pte, are ongoing, the people said. Earlier this year, Hopson, whose projects include high-end residential and commercial properties in Beijing and Guangzhou, received a four month bridge loan of around $100 million to $115 million from Seatown.

Seatown hasn’t asked for immediate repayment for the bridge loan, which was due in September, and instead both parties are engaged in negotiating a new facility, the people said. The new loan will include different pricing, the people added. It’s unclear what the size will be.

Like many Chinese developers, Hopson has faced slumping sales as the country remains mired in a years-long property crisis. While the government has rolled out stimulus measures recently, risks for builders remain high. At least 20 Chinese developers have faced wind-up petitions, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Hopson’s bridge loan was to extend the maturity of a $165 million 2023 loan from Seatown that was used to fund Hopson’s acquisition of two floors and four parking lots spaces at The Center, located in Hong Kong’s central business district.

Seatown declined to comment, saying that it doesn’t speak on specific transactions or speculation. Hopson didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Hopson had total assets of HK$287.5 billion ($37 billion) as of June 30, according to its interim report.

Fitch Ratings Inc. affirmed Hopson’s B rating, with a stable outlook in an October statement. The firm “faces manageable refinancing risk” and alongside its current liquidity should be “sufficient to meet near-term debt repayments,” Fitch said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.