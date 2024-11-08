Chinese Stocks Head for Weekly Gain as Traders Await Stimulus

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares were headed for their best weekly showing in a month, aided by hopes that authorities may unveil stronger growth stimulus when a key legislature meeting concludes Friday.

The onshore CSI 300 Index rose as much as 1.3% in the opening minutes on Friday, before paring the bulk of its gain. Still, the benchmark is up 6.4% for this week, following a 3% surge in the previous session.

All eyes are on a week-long meeting of China’s top legislators that investors hope will end with the rollout of stronger policy support to counter potential tariffs under a second Donald Trump presidency. Investor mood also brightened on Thursday after October’s robust exports helped offset concerns over slow investment growth and weak consumption.

