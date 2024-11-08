Europe Can’t Fund ‘Lost’ War in Ukraine Without US, Orban Says

(Bloomberg) -- Europe won’t be able to finance Ukraine’s defenses against Russia’s invasion on its own if the US withdraws support under Donald Trump’s next presidency, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Friday.

Listen to the Here’s Why podcast on Apple, Spotify or anywhere you listen.

Orban said recent events vindicated the conclusions from his controversial July diplomatic mission to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing and showed Ukraine was losing the war.

“The Americans are going to get out of this war,” Orban, who is hosting a European Union summit in Budapest on Friday, said on public radio. “Europe can’t finance this war on its own.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.